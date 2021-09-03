On this International Women's Day, take a moment and reach out to your mom, grandma, sister, aunt, cousin, colleague or friend and wish them a Happy Women's Day.

BOISE, Idaho — March is International Women's Month, and Monday, March 8, is International Women's Day.

It was a bumpy start to the month-long celebration here in Idaho; Last week, an Idaho lawmaker made a comment that any legislation that makes it easier for women to leave the house and have children raised by others isn't a good thing. He later apologized, stating what he said isn't really what he believes.

Those comments, however, are a reminder of just how far women still have to go in their pursuit for equality.

It wasn't until the beginning of the 20th Century that women really became vocal in the fight for equality, even starting a nationwide campaign for change.

In 1908, a group of women marched through New York City streets demanding better pay, shorter hours and voting rights. The latter came by way of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Idaho has always been ahead of the trend when it comes to women's rights: In 1896, Idaho became the fourth state in the Union to give most women the right to vote.

For 24 years, Idaho joined other Western states in participating in the National Women's Suffrage movement.

101 years after the 19th Amendment was passed, women in the United States are still working for things like equal pay. On average, women earn just 82 cents for every dollar earned by a man, according to 2018 Census Bureau data.

That's about $10,000 less than men per year. Those numbers are proportionately lower for women of color.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped. According to the National Women's Law Center, more than 2.3 million women have left their jobs in the last year, many of whom did so, they say, to stay home and take care of their families.

