Idaho superintendents say delayed education budget is creating challenges

As Idaho lawmakers continue to consider the K-12 education budget, district leaders say the delay is now causing budgeting issues.

BOISE, Idaho — Education leaders across Idaho feel the prolonged budgeting process for K-12 education is putting school districts into tough positions.

“The hard part for us is really in terms of budgeting right now," Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson. "We still don’t have a Fiscal Year '21 budget which means that we are kind of in a holding pattern."

Districts are waiting for Idaho lawmakers to approve the K-12 budget for the current school year, leaving districts unsure about how they will finish up budgets. With no K-12 budgets passed, schools cannot act on matters like teacher contracts and buying supplies and materials that schools need, according to Dickinson.

“It’s really unprecedented because our budget year ends at the end of June and here it is almost May and we don’t have an approved budget for this year," he said. "Looking ahead, right now is normally the time we are doing all of our planning for the following school year and we don’t have that budget either."

Twin Falls School District is not alone in that belief.

“Timing is really important and ideally we would have known a month ago what our budgets were going to look like and that’s obviously not the case," Homedale School District Superintendent Rob Sauer said. "We will figure it out but it is definitely a challenge."

Like other education leaders, Sauer worries there could be major consequences with such a delayed budget. There is concern that already tough to fill teaching positions could now be even tougher to fill.

“One of the ways you help fill those positions sooner is you have people that have signed a contract and if they haven’t signed a contract because we don’t have our budgeting process done, then that potentially makes it more difficult to fill those positions,” Sauer said.

The longer the legislature waits to pass budgets, the tougher it becomes for schools to figure out last-minute budget changes, which could impact important school programs that students need after a difficult pandemic school year, according to Sauer.

“Not knowing what funding is going to look like impacts our opportunity for summer school and jumpstart programs in August," he said. "Those kinds of things to help lift up our students so that we can help with that learning loss or the delayed learning or whatever phrase you want to use with that."

The major hang-up on education budgets is concern from lawmakers about social justice indoctrination in Idaho classrooms. Both Superintendents Sauer and Dickinson are not seeing that in their area but agree with Gov. Brad Little’s statement that education curriculum is discussed and determined at the local level.

“I just don’t see that here in Twin Falls," Dickinson said. "Are there individual lesson plans that could be concerning within a classroom? Possibly, but again, I just think those are important conversations to have at the local level and we can deal with those."

Sauer's region of the state echoes that sentiment.

“It is absolutely new to us and I think if it was rampant and happening all over the place we would have heard about it from our parents either in-person or through social media,” he said.

Sauer and Dickinson appreciate the attention and concerns about Idaho education but need lawmakers to consider their timing with these budgets.

“It’s just gone on a long time this year, and with everything else COVID related that has hit us, it just creates stress on the system,” Dickinson said. “Anything they can do to speed this along so we can move on with our budget would be much appreciated.”

Sauer knows lawmakers appreciate Idaho teachers and students, but would appreciate it if lawmakers could speed up the process.

“Wrap up the work and let us get to work,” Sauer said. “I think it gets disheartening when we try to create these divisions. At the end of the day we are Idahoans and we care about our kids and that’s what we’ve got to focus on and that’s what should be driving our work. Help us to that end.”