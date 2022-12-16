Idaho Steelheads retiring jersey of the legendary Lance Galbraith

Galbraith’s jersey will join a premier group of players and people that are retired by the Idaho Steelheads Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

BOISE, Idaho — Saturday night, the Idaho Steelheads are set to retire the jersey of franchise great, Lance Galbraith. Earlier this year, Galbraith passed away after a car crash in Ontario, Canada.

Lance Galbraith is celebrated as one of the best players in Idaho hockey history. He played with the Idaho Steelheads for portions of four seasons from 2003-2008.

During his time with the Steelheads, Galbraith tallied 83 goals and 127 assists over 229 career games. He was also an instrumental player in Idaho’s Kelly Cup Championship teams in 2004 and 2007.

The fan favorite connected with the community on and off the ice. Teammates, coaches, management and the fans will say the same thing, Lance Galbraith was a special player and person.

According to the Idaho Steelheads, Galbraith ranks second all-time in games played (229), third in goals (83), fifth in assists (127), second in overall points (210), and first in penalty minutes, collecting 1,071 PIM in Steelheads ECHL history.

Idaho sports fans remember the leadership and effort of Galbraith when it counted most during Idaho’s 2007 playoff run. On the way to a Kelly Cup Championship, Galbraith led the Steelheads in goals, assists and penalty minutes.

Galbraith’s hockey legend spans coast to coast, blazing a storied trail in the Ontario Hockey League in Canada. He was a fan favorite in Ottawa, where he was originally the third-round pick of the Ottawa 67’s in 1996.

He helped lead the 67’s to a Memorial Cup Championship in 1999 and an OHL championship in 2001. During the 2021 campaign, Galbraith led all players in playoff scoring.

Galbraith’s jersey will join a premier group of players and people that are retired by the Idaho Steelheads. The Steelheads will retire Galbraith’s number, 71, on Saturday, Dec. 17, before Idaho plays Rapid City at Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.