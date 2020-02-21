Idaho's State Constitution back on display after six-month restoration

In 1889, Idaho's state constitution was officially adopted.

BOISE, Idaho — After 130 years, Idaho's state constitution (1889) needed an upgrade.

Its binding had failed, most of the text block had fallen off the spine and an outdated lamination treatment used in the 1980s caused some pages to bend.

So officials sent it off to Utah where, for six months, professionals worked to restore its previous glory.

The total cost to restore the most important document in the state of Idaho? $25,000, all raised by donors.

Its upgrades include a brand new cover made out of Nigerian goat leather.

Interested in seeing it in person?

It will be on display at the Idaho State Archives from March 10 - April 11.

After that, it will be stored in a secure, climate-controlled environment.