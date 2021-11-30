Idaho school districts continue struggling to find qualified educators

In the normal school year, Twin Falls SD has about five openings for paraeducators. This school year, there are 35.

BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho's economy continues to hum along after recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, some industries in the Gem State are struggling to find qualified workers, especially in education.

In April 2020, Idaho's unemployment peaked at 11.6%, the highest its reached this century. By October 2021, the Gem State's unemployment rate dropped to 2.8%.

School districts across Idaho are facing difficulties when trying to find qualified educators and now one school district is turning to financial incentives to get people in and behind their doors.

The Twin Falls School District is nearing the midway point of the 2021-2022 school year and has about 35 open paraeducators, according to Eva Craner, a public relations official for the school district. In the typical school year, they only have about five such openings.

"Right now what we are seeing is if folks have curiosity about another career path they are taking a new opportunity," Craner told The 208.

According to Craner, the 35 openings are putting stress on the school district's teachers and students as paraeducators are key by providing teacher support and making sure the entire classroom stays up to speed.

"Oftentimes, these folks work with students individually or in small groups, sometimes with students with social needs, sometimes with students with behavioral challenges, but really they provide classroom support across our district," they told KTVB.

Craner added that it's difficult to find a reason for the huge shortage this school year.

"I think the last year and a half has given folks an opportunity about what they want to prioritize you know maybe explore some new opportunities. I don't think we are alone in seeing a lot of turnover. I think a lot of different fields are seeing that as well," they explained. "We did lose a big chunk of our substitute teachers because of concerns about potentially contracting COVID in a school setting but not necessarily in our paraeducators."

The school district is now offering bonuses of up to $1,500. New employees need to be hired and start by Jan. 1 and work through the end of the school year in June to be qualified for the bonus.

Applicants will need some college credits or pass an exam, as well as pass a background check and pass a drug test.

"These are the folks that really make our classrooms run, they are hugely important and they really are a key to seeing our students succeed," Craner said. Often times I think people hear that working in a school district is hard and while that might be true I would say that it is a really rewarding career to work with children every day."