Idaho state representative speaks out amid claims of election fraud from colleagues

Idaho Rep. Britt Raybould took to social media to respond to claims about voter fraud, specifically in the 2020 election, from her colleagues.

BOISE, Idaho — As conversations about election and voter fraud continue more than a week after the 2020 presidential election, a member of the Idaho House of Representatives is speaking out after several of her colleagues claimed election fraud cost President Trump the election.

“It’s not to say that election fraud doesn’t exist, it does. But it’s on a scale that is so small in comparison than is being reported by those who have raised questions about this election, that is just doesn’t make any sense,” said Rep. Britt Raybould (R-Rexburg).

Raybould took to Twitter to address claims that the Presidential Election was riddled with fraud.

“This is a poison pill," she said. "If you are making claims without providing any evidence to back them up, that is an undermining of the very systems that we are depending upon to ensure that we can continue to uphold the Constitution and what this country stands for."

Threatening election officials doing their jobs? Stop it.



Promoting claims of fraudulent ballots w/o evidence? Stop it.



Undermining an American institution because you don't like the results *this time*? Stop it.



Citizenship comes with responsibility. Start acting like it. — Britt Raybould (@britter) November 8, 2020

Raybould takes election and voting fraud seriously but said there is simply no evidence to support claims of a rigged election.

“The claims have been made but once the attorneys get in front of a judge and the judge starts asking questions and is trying to assess the claims, there isn’t a whole lot to back it up,” Raybould said.

Election officials across the United States acknowledge that election fraud does happen, intentionally and accidentally. However, there is no evidence to support claims of mass fraud in multiple states.

If there is real evidence, Raybould says by all means it should be looked at. However, presenting meritless claims as evidence undermines the whole system.

“If you have evidence, take that evidence and make it public. Present it to a judge, show it to those who are in a position to investigate and verify one way or another," she said. "That’s the thing that is so frustrating to me. I see these claims and I think, 'Do you understand that if this is really happening this is a serious problem for us and should be investigated and determined if it’s actually occurring?'"

The Rexburg representative will soon be finishing her term in the Idaho statehouse after losing re-election earlier this year and wants to leave her fellow lawmakers with a thought.

“Do your words matter or do they not? And if your words don’t matter then how do I know when I’m supposed to pay attention or when I’m supposed to hold someone accountable for what they said?" Raybould said. "I think if you speak up in a position and you are associating your official position with those words, I think you have to own the words."

Using those words to create doubt without evidence about the very system our country is dependent on is something that sets up a worrying premise locally and nationally, according to Raybould.

“It doesn’t matter if we are talking about federal officials or state or local officials, we use elections to identify the people we want to represent us and serve us in government," she said. "She only way that continues to work is if we can have confidence in the outcomes of those elections."