Idaho's part-time legislators creep closer to record-long session

With dozens of bills left to address and budgets unapproved, Idaho's legislature could pass the record set in 2003.

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday marks the 93rd day that Idaho's legislature has been in session this year. With budgets and countless bills left to address, Gem State lawmakers have a chance at making the 2021 session the longest in state history.

In 2003, Idaho lawmakers spent a record 118 business days in session. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 session was cut short to 75, down from 2019's 95 business days.

However, the 2021 legislature will likely be in session for at least another ten days after lawmakers voted down an education funding bill. State lawmakers will still have to address the K-12 education budget and dozens of other bills left on their agenda.

Lawmakers spent much of 2003's 118 business days in session battling over the state's cigarette tax, which they voted to increase by 29 cents.

Over the last 20 years, the Idaho legislature spent an average of 90 days in session before adjourning.

The Gem State's lawmakers are part-time, only working three to four months out of the year. They begin on the first Monday after the New Year and go through late March or early April.

In the Idaho Statehouse, some lawmakers are attorneys, farmers, teachers, business owners and homemakers. Some are also technically retired.

Idaho is one of a few Pacific Northwest states with short legislative sessions. Oregon annually alternates between 35-day short sessions and sessions that run into June and July. Washington's legislative sessions work similarly, with short sessions lasting 60 days and longer ones up to 105 days.

Across the country, there are only ten states with full-time legislatures, including Alaska, Hawai'i and California.