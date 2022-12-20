INL celebrates anniversary of nuclear-powered electricity

On this day in 1951, the Idaho made EBR-I successfully used nuclear fuel to create electricity, lighting four lightbulbs.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Out in the eastern Idaho desert sits a powerful link to the past. Inside this old-time building, sits the Experimental Breeder Reactor-I. Fancy name, but why does a brick building, in the Idaho desert, matter so much?

Liza Raley, a tour ambassador with the Idaho National Laboratory explains that Tuesday, Dec. 20, is the perfect day to ask that question.

“It's the anniversary of the first time atomic energy was able to be used to create electricity here at EBR-1 experimental breeder reactor one,” Raley said.

That’s right, maybe Idaho’s biggest claim to science fame. This day in 1951 marked a first-ever, anywhere on Earth. EBR-I successfully used nuclear fuel to create electricity, lighting four lightbulbs. The first time a usable amount of electricity had been generated using nuclear technology.

“It's pretty remarkable considering that the pioneers, and I don't use that term loosely – they really were nuclear pioneers – they decided to come here in 1949 and a short two years later, they had not only made a new kind of nuclear fuel by breeding plutonium, but they also had created electricity from atomic energy. Dec. 20, 1951, at 1:23 p.m.,” Raley said.

You better believe it; they have the electrifying anniversary down to the dot. Our interview with Liza earlier was right in the countdown window!

“Trust me, I have a timer set on my watch right now," Raley said. "I'm just waiting for the countdown to begin.”

The simple fact of creating electricity this way is incredible, but the historical backdrop and advances in science are pretty incredible looking back.

“The first time that it ever happened, not just in the state of Idaho, not just in the United States, in the entire world. It's the first time that it ever happened, and when you really look at the timeline, the first manmade nuclear reaction happened Dec. 2, 1942, Raley said. "So, in 1949, seven years later, they decided to come to east Idaho. But this facility out here in the middle of the desert and then by 1951, Dec. 20, 1951, they had lit four iconic light bulbs."

How did those nuclear pioneers get to the powerful project? The museum setup at the site includes this, a notebook from scientist Walter Zinn. He chronicled the work put into EBR-1.

“Pioneers were here and they said, 'let's see what we can do.' These are people that at the end of World War II, they knew what they could do by splitting the atom," Raley said. "They said, 'what can we create by splitting the atom?' The best place for them to come and do those experiments was here in a place that I love. So, I'm very proud that it's here. I'm very excited to show it off to people."

The INL did not stop with the innovation of power in the 1950’s. That work continues as we speak.

“Gosh, it's exciting what we did in the past here at Idaho National Lab, but what we have coming in the future, it's going to blow people's minds. It's really an exciting time to be at the lab,” Raley said.