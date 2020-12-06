Idaho National Guard Lt. Colonel describes their brief trip to D.C.: 'There was really no threats of violence'

Lt. Col. Cook said they were in "soft posture mode" for their missions, meaning they wore no helmets, no armor, and had no weapons.

BOISE, Idaho — The 400 Idaho National Guard volunteers who went to Washington D.C. last week are now on the second day of their 14-day quarantine after returning home. Now that the Second Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment is back in the Gem State, one colonel spoke to KTVB on Friday about how "peaceful" protests in the nation's capital were.

Idaho was one of ten states to send national guard volunteers to Washington D.C. in response to growing protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The Idaho National Guard landed in the capital 36 hours after receiving the call that they were needed there.

The Second Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment was assigned with security missions, which included them guarding landmarks and buildings. They also helped with traffic coordination, which kept cars from driving into areas that had protesters.

On Friday, KTVB spoke with Lt. Col. Ben Cook, who is now back home and isolating after five days in D.C.

Cook explained to KTVB that as soon as they landed and before being sworn into service by the D.C. Metro Police Department, they received a brief training on the rules of force, how not to react to people yelling at you, how to conduct yourself if they do try to antagonize. He said people antagonizing them didn't really happen.

"it was very calm, very peaceful, there was really no threats of violence or anything that occurred no vandalism that we saw happening..." he said. "But when we were there we did not see anybody performing any vandalism, any acts of violence or anything else, everything was very peaceful and subdued the protesters were, for the most part, very respectful and we just interacted normally with them."

Cook said they were in "soft posture mode" for their missions, meaning they wore no helmets, no armor, and had no weapons.

For the most part, protestors thanked them for being there, for keeping them safe and asked them where they were from. he didn't see any negativity.

This isn't the first volunteer mission for many of these soldiers this year as many were on hand helping with the COVID-19 response at the Idaho Foodbank.