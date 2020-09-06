Idaho National Guard helped set up 'blocking positions' for police while in Washington, D.C.

Officials said the regiment's job was to protect pedestrians, promote peace, and help make protesters feel supported.

BOISE, Idaho — About 400 of Idaho's National Guard volunteers are in Washington, D.C. right now are still on schedule to return tomorrow.

They've been in the nation's capital since Friday and were helping local law enforcement control and coordinate the protests that have been happening there over the past week and a half.

On Monday, KTVB reported that they were prepping for a traffic security mission. KTVB caught a glimpse of what that looked like on Tuesday, which showed Idaho National Guard Second Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment not doing much of anything during the day.

Officials said the regiment was helping police set up what the call blocking positions. Their job was to protect pedestrians, promote peace, and help make protesters feel supported.

Idaho's National Guard also guarded several monuments and buildings in D.C.

They are still expected to be back in the Gem State on Wednesday.

In a sign that tensions are easing on the streets of the capital, temporary fencing was being removed today from Lafayette Square - most, but not all fencing that is.