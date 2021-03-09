As Idaho medical system feels COVID pressure, other procedures are put on hold

With Idaho hospitals filling up with sick patients fighting COVID, patients with non-emergency needs are forced to wait for care.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho medical leaders continue to sound the alarm -- the Gem State's medical system is under incredible pressure as hospital beds fill up with very sick people fighting COVID-19.

A major consequence: non-emergency surgeries and other procedures are being pushed back by days, weeks, and months to maintain room for expected COVID patients.

“There are medically necessary time-sensitive procedures and care, and there is care that can be delayed. So, we are in the position right now of identifying care that can be delayed and pushing that off hopefully through the peak of this surge, which has still yet to come,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer at Saint Alphonsus Health.

Procedures or care that can be put off have been referred to by some as elective surgeries. Some have viewed that term, "elective," as meaning procedures that are very minor. Dr. Nemerson says that is not the case, and that the term elective surgery is not one they use.

“What in the mind is elective to somebody else may be very important to the patient. So, we resist the use of elective,” Nemerson said.

Nemerson said they examine situations to determine if they are emergent and urgent, and make the best treatment decisions they can. Make no mistake, people in our community are suffering because they cannot get the care and relief they need. They may not be at risk of dying, but will be in significant pain as things like orthopedic surgeries are pushed off.

“These are procedures where people are debilitated and in pain, and so we are selecting which ones (to put off)," Nemerson said. "So if they are put off for more than a month, do we think that the disability will be worsened by that? If the answer is yes, we try to get them in. If the answer is no, we regrettably put them to the side."

Medical workers are in a position now where they need to tell people their care needs to wait.

“It’s awful. You can imagine the emotional distress that we have looking a patient in the face and saying, 'I’m sorry, we can’t relieve your pain today, it is going to have to wait a week or two or a month or two.' There is nothing much worse than having to do that,” Nemerson said.

The entire medical system in the state and region is under significant pressure, leaving fewer treatment options. Medical leaders are calling on the community to do what they can to help the situation.

“It did not have to be this way. If people would get vaccinated, stay away from each other in social events and cover their faces, they wouldn’t get infected with COVID. They wouldn’t be coming into the hospital and taking up space for patients that also need us that have been responsible and all they want to do is get their care needs tended to and their pain relieved,” Nemerson said.