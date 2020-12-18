Idaho medical expert recalls dealing with crisis standards of care

As Idaho hospitals continue to see high volumes of COVID patients, Dr. David Pate recalls his time dealing with crisis care in Houston back in 2001.

BOISE, Idaho — In June 2001, Tropical Storm Allison dumped heavy rains on Houston, Texas completely devastating the area. The storm moved very slowly, resulting in high floodwaters across the city.

Dr. David Pate, Idaho medical expert and former CEO of the St. Luke’s Health System, was working at the time as the Chief Medical Officer for the St. Luke’s Episcopal Health System in Houston, a part of the Texas Medical Center.

He walked in the middle of the night through floodwaters to the Medical Center which had been severely impacted by flooding.

“I looked out our window and we lived on a corner and so there was a street sign, the water was up to the top of the street sign,” Pate said. “I spent the next ten days at the hospital. We had about 72 hours, if I recall, where we had no power, no phones, no air conditioning in Houston in June.”

Quickly, Pate and staff realized they had to transition into crisis mode. Of three hospitals at the medical center, one was completely knocked offline, one was only able to operate at 30% capacity, leaving Dr. Pate’s hospital to take on as much as they could.

“We couldn’t get staff in so we didn’t have enough staff to take care of people. We didn’t have the resources to take people and so we had to tell those people at those hospitals we couldn’t take their family member and I remember the calls I would get from doctors and family members that were just in tears and pleading with me because they knew the hospital where they were couldn’t provide that level of care and we couldn’t take them,” Pate said.

As Chief Medical Officer, Pate was entrusted with making those incredibly hard decisions on what to do with very limited space and resources to treat people in need.

“The transfer requests would come through me and I would have to make those decisions about what we were going to do with patients,” Pate said. “It haunts me to this day 19 years later. I still think of these things. Most of the time I can put it out of my mind but starting about April of this year when we started talking about this potential for our hospitals to get overwhelmed, I mean it all comes back.”

Pate said he believes the situation in Houston is better than what Idaho could face if healthcare systems continue down the path they are on and become overwhelmed with COVID patients. The difference between Houston in 2001 and now, Pate said, is there is nowhere else to send patients as neighboring states are also experiencing high volumes of patients.

“It means that we have to make the choice if we do have some resources, but we have more patients that need it than others that we have to pick which patients are going to get that,” Pate said.

Pate added that Idaho’s current path makes it hard to not think about his experience in 2001. He remembers how everyone from patients to families to the healthcare workers were impacted.

“You know it does bring back those horrible memories and I know people died back then in Houston that had we been operating at normal levels wouldn’t have. That pains me,” Pate said.

Dr. Pate said he truly believes Idaho can avoid hitting the crisis standards of care if communities start taking health guidelines seriously right now.

“We could change the direction of this. It might take a couple of weeks but that is the kind of time where we are worried about maybe we are going to be in this trouble with the hospitals. If people took those actions right now I believe we can still avoid this,” Pate said.