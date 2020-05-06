208 Redial: Nampa's 'Floyd the Flagger'

In the summer of 2000, KTVB's John Miller introduced us to the 'flying flagger.'

NAMPA, Idaho — This story originally aired on August 17, 2000.

Summer in Idaho - hot days spent by the lake, barbecues with friends and family, and of course, construction.

It's around this time every year that we start to see construction crews out working during all hours of the day and night.

In August of 2000, KTVB's John Miller introduced us to Floyd Adams, who was working as a construction flagger at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 6th Street North in Nampa.

