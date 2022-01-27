Idaho LGBTQ advocates call for change on blood donation restrictions

Current FDA restrictions prevent men from donating blood if they have had sexual contact with another male in the last three months.

BOISE, Idaho — Amid a national and local blood supply crisis, advocates are speaking out on a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) policy that bans gay and bisexual men from donating blood if they have had sexual contact with another male in the last three months.

“It's time to move past that is a band that's been in place for decades, it's harmful, it's hurtful. It's excluding millions of people from being able to donate blood,” Joseph Kibbe, Vice President of the Boise Pride Festival said.

Kibbe said it is very frustrating that people like him cannot donate blood, especially during a crisis.

“For me, it's personal and shameful to opt out of blood drives and explained to coworkers and other people that I can't donate blood based on just being a member of the LGBTQ Plus community," Kibbe said. "So, it's time to be done. It's just antiquated."

Blood donation restrictions on gay and bisexual men date back to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. At the time, the federal government created a lifetime ban on blood donations policy for men who have sex with men.

In 2015, the ban was altered to allow gay men to donate blood, but only if they abstained from sexual contact for a full year. In 2020, that was changed to a three-month waiting period.

“Honestly, I haven't donated blood since I came out," Garden City lawmaker, Rep. John McCrostie said. "A number of decades ago. And only in compliance with that federal requirement and I certainly would if I could."

Rep. McCrostie said he has found that people are surprised to find out that the FDA rule heavily limiting blood donations from gay men is still active policy.

“There are a lot of organizations that I've been involved with in the last number of years who once you bring that up, they have that exact same experience and they say, no, that's an antiquated rule that doesn't exist any longer yet," McCrostie said. "It still happens today,” .

On their website, the FDA acknowledges that all blood donations are tested to make sure there is not anything harmful in the blood. Advocates question why there is a ban on gay and bisexual men if we have the technology to detect issues. If there is an issue, blood can be tossed no matter who donated it. LGBTQ advocates point out that it is a harmful stereotype that only gay men contract HIV/AIDS.

The American Red Cross continues to push for policy changes that would allow men who have sexual contact with men to join the blood donation pool. They write; “the Red Cross believes blood donation eligibility should not be determined by methods that are based upon sexual orientation and is committed to working with partners toward achieving this goal.”

The ACLU of Idaho agrees, especially during a blood crisis. They wrote to KTVB in a statement; “we do not believe that the FDA’s current blanket 3-month ban policy is based in science because it does not engage in an individual risk assessment of potential donors. Eligibility for donating blood should be based on evidence backed by science and not harmful and outdated stereotypes.”

“I go to my doctor on a regular basis, I I keep myself healthy and I'm willing to help, but I can't," Kibbe said. "And it feels like your hands are tied and it's just time to change that policy."

Advocates said they just want to help the community by donating blood and to be treated fairly.

“I would do my best to be one of the first people in line, and if I have to wait at the back line, I'm happy to do that to,” McCrostie said.

Kibbe agrees with McCrostie's comments.

“For literally lack of a better term, was to roll up our sleeves and get it done, and it's time,” Kibbe said.