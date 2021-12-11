Idaho lawmakers expected to return to the Idaho Statehouse early Monday

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke (R-Oakley) says lawmakers are set to address a major topic: The Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates.

BOISE, Idaho — After several months away, Idaho lawmakers are expected to return to the Idaho Statehouse early Monday

“We will start with the Ways and Means Committee at 7:30 and introduce the RS’s, or the ideas, into the public system,” Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke (R-Oakley) said.

Bedke said those ideas are set to address a major topic: The Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates. There are a lot of ideas out there among lawmakers on how to address the mandates.

“We anticipate there will be a bunch of them. I was thinking a dozen to begin with but it looks like there will be close to 30," Bedke said. "Some of those will fall out because they are incomplete, frankly, and we don’t have time to do a lot of do-overs here."

Idaho Senate Democrats are cautioning that returning on Monday could create legal questions. The Senate formally adjourned back in May while the House went on recess, creating questions about if the Senate can now return. An attorney general’s opinion says yes, but the opinion is just an opinion.

“The fact is that anyone wanting to convene the Senate next week needed to get into court, raise the constitutional issues that arise from the very unique way that the last legislative session ended and see if the court would be willing to issue an order nullifying the Senate’s decision to adjourn, Sine Die,” said Assistant Senate Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne (D-Boise).

The situation further creates questions about if anything passed next week will even be legal.

“Everything that the legislature might do next week is going to be under a legal cloud," Burgoyne said. "If legislation is purportedly passed, is it valid, is it effective, or does it just create uncertainty?"

There are also concerns on both sides of the aisle about a possible runaway session. There are no rules and restrictions on what topics lawmakers can discuss. However, Bedke said they are keeping a close eye on it.

“The filter will be, 'Can this wait until January 10th?' If yes, then we are not taking it up,” Bedke said.

Idaho Republicans are prepared with legislation, but Idaho Democrats are hoping for a more methodical approach.

“We finally decided, okay if we are going to be here, if we are going to be in session for three to four days or however long, then we really ought to look at what we can do to really make a difference for Idahoans,” Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward–Engelking (D-Boise) said.

Senate Democrats are bringing legislation to direct COVID-19 relief funds to help Idaho workers and their families. Sen. Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum) said they will be keeping a close eye on Republican legislation.

“We are going to be watching carefully about what’s happening," she said. "We will do, hopefully, whatever we entertain will be thoughtful and the rest of it, we just need to say no and go home."

Bedke believes lawmakers will reconvene for three days next week, stating lawmakers are aware that they are there working on taxpayers’ funds.

“We are very aware that we are coming here in an extraordinary situation and spending tax payer dollars to do that and we want to conduct our business in as efficient and expeditious way that we possibly can,” Bedke said.