x
'We certainly don't enjoy doing this': Idaho Department of Fish & Game responds to the killing of a mountain lion in Hailey

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game's latest encounter was with a cougar around Hailey city limits.

BOISE, Idaho — Over 70 sighting of mountain lions in the Hailey area were reported between December 5, 2019, through the end of January.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game's latest encounter was with one around Hailey city limits. 

The agency says they made the decision to euthanize the animal in order to protect the public. 

After our story aired, Rebecca from Boise texted us and asked "Why do (sic) they put the cougar down? He was here first, he would have gone back home. Don't kill beautiful wildlife they'll be gone one day and the humans will be sorry."

So Brian Holmes asked Fish and Game deputies that question.

