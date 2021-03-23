Remembering the Idahoans lost to COVID-19

The first COVID-19 related death was reported one year ago. With nearly 2,000 Idahoans gone, we're remembering those who lost their lives to this deadly virus.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho reported its first COVID-19 related death on March 22, 2020, one year ago. Since then, over 1,900 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 complications.

The first death was reported just over a week after Idaho confirmed the first case of the virus. During that time, the number of confirmed cases increased from two to 47.

Three days later, on March 25, 2020, Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order to keep the spread of the virus under control. Only those with jobs considered "essential" were able to go to work.

By April 8, 2020, the death toll rose to 19.

A projection from a University of Washington COVID-19 model said Idaho was in a good position to handle the pandemic, and virus-related deaths would peak on April 16, 2020.

The model also stated that by August 4, 2020, only 57 Idahoans would have died from COVID-19. In reality, 214 Idahoans had died from the virus by that time.

During the month of November, 355 Idahoans died from COVID-19. In December, another 472 died.

As of March 2021, nearly 2,000 Idahoans have tragically lost their battle with COVID-19. One year later, we're remembering those who passed away.

Cindy Pollack and her mother-in-law were putting orange flags in their yard every day since mid-November. Each flag represents an Idahoan who has died from COVID-19. On November 18, they had planted 814.

Nine months into the pandemic, Pollack still felt Idahoans were not paying enough attention to its toll.

"It's for myself, too, to make myself less numb to all the numbers and to bring some humanity to it," she said. "Because really, every time you put a flag in there you're realizing that it's a human life and it's not just an individual person. It's all the people who they love, you know? It's much greater than just this."

Here are some of the Idahoans those flags represent:

Loy David Taylor, Iona (1937- April 29, 2020): In his 83 years, he served in the Army, raised six children and taught in his church. He loved his family, his friends, traveling and popcorn.

Tyler John Harris, Boise: Passed away Aug. 9, 2020, at the age of 35. He graduated from Capital High School in 2003 and loved his little brother, Tim.

Barbara Warburton: Passed away Oct. 27, 2020, three days after testing positive for COVID-19. She was 91. She was born of Scottish heritage on the East Coast, where she got her nursing degree from one of the country's top medical schools. She loved music, her career, her family and a good martini.

Dennie Arnold, Idaho Falls: Born on July 14, 1945, which his family said is fitting because he was a "firecracker." He grew up to be a potato farmer and always had a reason to celebrate, according to his family. He passed away 21 days after being put on a ventilator. He leaves behind nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Kim "Kimiko" Semba: Passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at her son's home in Twin Falls. The two shared a last meal together before she quietly passed away.

Mildred L. Mumford, Kuna: Passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2020, at a Meridian care facility. She was 101 years old. Her two children would alternate days visiting her until COVID-19 came to Idaho. Mildred did not die from COVID-19, according to her daughter: isolation likely played a part.

Roland Herrerra, Canyon County: Born in San Antonio, Texas, he grew up in Canyon County and spent his teenage years skating at the roller dome. He enjoyed fishing, camping and dancing. His life was cut short at the age of 50 due to COVID-19.

Peter Gorden Florenzen Jr.: Diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 25, 2020. Three days later, the martial artist died from the virus at the young age of 47.