Idaho businesses start to see an uptick in employment

Some employers say Gov. Little's decision to end the state's participation in extra unemployment funds is helping get more people back to work.

BOISE, Idaho — Its been almost two weeks since Idaho discontinued all federal CARES Act unemployment assistance programs. An extra weekly $300 a week was given to those who qualified for unemployment, which is also known as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Idaho Governor Brad Little made the decision back on May 12 in order to motivate Idahoans to get back into the workforce. Turns out, some business owners believe it's working.

“I had a few cooks that we offered 17-20 dollars an hour and they didn't take it because they could make that much at home,” said the owner of Eddie's Diner, Eddie Bird.

In just two weeks, Bird said he was able to hire eight employees and believes that the decision to cut the emergency weekly payment was a good one. He said he’s had to compete with the amount of money many make in unemployment benefits, by increasing hourly wages anywhere from $13 to $20.



“You have a price point to where you can only charge so much for an omelet or a cheeseburger and you get to that price point where you've got to make a decision.” Bird said.



Unfortunately, the battle isn’t over yet, the diner still has to close down two out of seven days a week and reduce hours on other days due to the staffing shortage.



“We still have about 27 seats that we are not using between tables and booths and the flow us actually better that way but we just can’t add it because we only have so many servers on the floor and so many cooks back there, it would overwhelm them and then the service is poor for the customers,” Bird said.



Not having enough staff also has another downtown restaurant closed two days a week.



“If you come down here on a Monday to 8th Street in booming Boise, it’s tough to even find lunch because so many places are closed,” said Kacey Montgomery, the owner of Juniper Restaurant.



Montgomery said he was able to hire 12 new employees in three restaurants in the last two weeks and he’s hopeful that the ghost town feeling will be a thing of the past.

“In the last couple weeks, we have had people answering more help wanted ads,” Montgomery said. “It’s a huge relief because the main thing you want to do is take care of people when they come in a restaurant and you want happy employees and so when you're trying to do seven days with a short staff, it doesn't work.”

He added that upping the hourly wages by 20% has a lot to do with increased interest from new employees.



“This definitely has made the restaurant industry reevaluate and we pay 16-20 dollars an hour and I think honestly it’s been good for everybody,” Montgomery said. “Everything we tried whether it was bonuses, that sort of thing, it never really worked to be honest with you so we are taking that money and allocating it to a higher wage going that route.”



If the pandemic taught people anything, it's that not all good things come easy, or quickly.

“We are all trying, we are all trying hard and everyone out there is hurting for the workforce and everyone is trying to figure it out and the expectations are still really high so maybe in the meantime, a little bit of kindness, a little bit of patience certainly goes a long way,” Montgomery said.

“It’s been a tough year, but we are going to get it, yeah, I'm ready for this to all be over with,” Bird said.