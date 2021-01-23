Idaho Black History Museum working with American Red Cross to raise awareness about blood donation needs

The goal is to encourage members of the community to give blood during a time of need.

BOISE, Idaho — Blood donations, especially for those with rare blood types, are especially needed right now, according to The American Red Cross.

Because of this, the Idaho Black History Museum is partnering with the Red Cross to raise awareness in the local Black community, according to executive director of the Black History Museum Philip Thompson.

“A lot of people are just not aware of the need to donate blood based upon your ethnic background because if someone from your similar ethnic background, whether it be Black or Asian or whatever, they may need that too,” Thompson said.

There are four major blood types but some fall outside those groups. Red blood cells carry markers called antigens, which can be unique or specific to racial or ethnic groups.

For example, U-negative and Duffy-negative blood types are unique to the African American community.

“You have adaptations that your blood and your body has gone through based upon where you have come from originally," Thompson said. "If you are in the hospital or sick and in need of a blood transfusion, the least likelihood of having any issues or blood rejection or problems is having a donor who is most similar to yourself genetically speaking."

Thompson sat for an hour and gave his blood to help raise awareness. For him, giving blood is a new challenge.

“Well, I’ll be the first one to admit that I was aware of it, yet this is the first time I’ve donated blood," he said. "So there is even a mental disconnect there that I knew about the problem, but I had yet to take a course of action to remedy it by doing my part to donate, so that’s why I did so today."

Throughout the pandemic, the Red Cross has worked to raise awareness about the need for specific types of blood donors. One reason is to help people with Sickle Cell disease, which is a genetically inherited blood disorder.

The majority of people in the United States who are affected by Sickle Cell disease are of African descent. Regular blood transfusions are often needed to help treat it, that’s why donors are needed.

“There is only one place we can get this, especially if you are a rare blood type," Thompson said. "You are literally saving someone’s life by giving them the gift of life or lessening the likelihood that they do have a problem or a reaction by having to take something less than ideal to remedy their medical situation."

Thompson knows this may be new to some and understands it may seem foreign, which is why he is working to help raise awareness in the community.

“They weren’t even aware of the need because they go back to that time when we segregated blood based on you being lesser or you being another, not on a medical need," he said. "I think it kind of hits a nerve when people think you are trying to hit a deferential treatment based on bigotry but no, this is based on medical need. So we are saying yes, we need African American or Black blood."

The Black History Museum plans to host another blood drive soon. To find an upcoming blood drive near you, check out the American Red Cross website.