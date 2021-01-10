Idaho artist working to encourage healthcare workers with art on rocks

The goal is to get the community to paint supportive messages on rocks to be placed outside Idaho hospitals.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Friday night in Garden City, Urban Gallery is hosting a special event to help support healthcare workers. Artist Sally Stevens is working to paint rocks with words of encouragement for frontline workers.

The inspiration came from her neighbor, a critical care nurse at St. Luke’s.

“I asked her, what can I do to help? She said, maybe paint some rocks. You know, that would be a really easy thing to do. So my friends and I gathered a lot of rocks and started to paint,” Stevens said. “I wanted to give back, I want to do what I can to support the medical people that are just struggling with this pandemic. You see them on TV, they are so worn down and they work so hard. So what can we do? This is a small gesture.”

Urban Gallery is located at 215 E. 34th Street.

The event runs until 8:30 P.M. Friday, but Stevens said she expects more rock painting events soon.

“I don’t think the pandemic will be over any time soon. So I think painting rocks is something we are going to be doing for a while,” Stevens said.

Stevens is working with St. Luke’s Health System to place the rocks outside their hospitals for healthcare workers to see every day.

“Those people are definitely heroes. There are so many. It’s the nurses, the doctors, the aides, housekeeping, everybody, they are all working so hard. We need to let them know we care,” Stevens said.

Stevens said supplies and materials were donated to the project, now they just need people to come and paint.

“It’s a catharsis, I can help a little bit with this rock that says I love you, or thank you, or whatever. Then the people who receive it know that the community has their back,” Stevens said.