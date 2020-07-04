Harrison Boulevard in Boise's North End lined with American flags

The flags are in support of our healthcare heroes and other essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — For Boiseians, the month of April signifies the start of a new season.

But have you noticed more American flags flying on homes and businesses across the Treasure Valley lately?

Flying the stars and stripes has become a movement we're seeing around some neighborhoods. The flags are in support of our healthcare heroes and other essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you've driven down Harrison Boulevard in Boise's North End neighborhood, you'll see old glory, along with yellow ribbons, the trees that line the center of the boulevard.

We wanted to share this with you as a reminder that America is truly the home of the brave and that we can get through this pandemic together.