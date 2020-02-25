'H8UALL': List of rejected Idaho vanity plates in 2019

Needless to say, this list is definitely NSFW.

BOISE, Idaho — Warning: This article contains foul language that may not be suitable for some viewers.

You've probably seen some clever personalized license plates on Idaho's roads. We reached out to the Idaho Transportation Department to find out how many personalized license plates were rejected last year and why.

From Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 1, 2019, over 180 plates were rejected, down by eight from last year's total.

ITD says most were rejected because they didn't follow one simple rule - be tasteful. License plates cannot contain foul language or innuendos, but that didn't stop 181 people from trying.

You can read the full list of rejected license plates below, but we must warn you that the list contains foul language that might not be suitable for some viewers.

We also recommend that if you don't know what some of these words or abbreviations mean that you don't Google them to find out. We did and our search histories are forever tainted.

WARNING: This below list of rejected Idaho plates includes inappropriate and offensive language.