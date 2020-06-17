Get to know Idaho: How did Lucky Peak get its name?

"Lucky Peak" is actually a nickname for the southernmost peak in the Boise Mountains.

BOISE, Idaho — We often take the names of local landmarks for granted, never really thinking about where the names came from.

So when a viewer asked us about how Lucky Peak Reservoir east of Boise got its name, we looked into it.

The answer is simple - sort of.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is in charge of the dam and reservoir, tells us its projects are sometimes named after nearby landmarks.

But where exactly is Lucky Peak?

Well, if you take a windy ride or walk up Shaw Mountain Road, you will find yourself on top of, you guessed it, Shaw Mountain - also known as Lucky Peak.

From there, about 3,200 feet above Boise, you can see the reservoir about four miles to the south.

Lucky Peak is the southernmost peak in the Boise Mountains, a mountain range spanning part of the Boise and Sawtooth national forests.

So what makes it lucky?

Apparently gold was once found here, and you can still find remnants of mines on your way to the top.

Lucky us!

