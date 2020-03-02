After Scott Spencer's passing, what does the future of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic look like?

Will the event continue? Spencer's longtime friend says yes.

BOISE, Idaho — Bringing the community together, that is what the people closest to Scott Spencer say he was all about.

Friday, Scott passed away after a battle with late stage colon cancer.

Friends and family of Scott Spencer continue to look back at his life and remember his great moments and achievements.

It's tough though to look back at Scott's life without mentioning the iconic event he brought to the City of Trees, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

The fall favorite created and ran by Scott and Laurie Spencer has been a tradition since 1991 but after Scott's passing Friday, some started to wonder if the event will continue without its creator.

Scott's longtime best friend Steve Schmader has some insight. Steve worked alongside Scott for many years, including their debut of the popular balloon spectacle as a part of the Boise River Festival.

Schmader says it’s simple, Scott wanted the show to go on.

"You bet, that was Scott's desire to see it continue on even after his passing, and I think he has assembled a really high-quality team of people over the last 30 years of doing the rally," Schmader said.

2020 will mark the 30th anniversary of the festival, and Steve says with that milestone a new name may be in order, one that will honor Scott.

"In all fairness, I think the rally will end up being named after Scott," Schmader said. "The Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic."

While the specifics of the event are still being ironed out, Steve says that the people around Scott are ready to carry on the tradition that Scott loved so much.