Flyer found on west Boise doorsteps urges Sen. Winder to act to save health care worker jobs

The message on the flyer says people should call the senator and bring the state Senate back into session before many people lose their jobs.

BOISE, Idaho — The deadline is fast approaching for some Idaho health care workers who must get a COVID-19 vaccine or find a new job.

Some West Boise residents were inundated with flyers Monday morning with a photo of Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder and a message urging him to call the Idaho Senate back into session.

The flyer reads "forcing medical products on the people will not be tolerated," and urged people to contact the senator's office and tell him to bring back the Idaho Senate to address this now.

Sen. Winder confirmed to KTVB that he opened his door to find a flyer with his photo on it.

No word on who is behind the flyers.

As the Senate Pro Tem, Winder does have the power to call the Senate back into session, however, he said the likelihood of that happening remains slim, adding a majority of the Republican caucus was firm in their belief that a vaccine requirement for employment, is and should be, between an employer and an employee.



And there isn't much of a consensus on any legislation from the Senate side, he told us. That would require changing the status of Idaho being a work-at-will state, which means, if it doesn't violate any discriminatory or retaliatory or public policy, a worker can be terminated at any time for any reason, with or without notice. This includes not following employment requirements like following proper safety protocols or not getting a vaccine.

