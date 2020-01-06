Idahoans lay flowers outside the Black History Museum

The flowers appeared less than 24 hours after peaceful protests at the Idaho statehouse.

BOISE, Idaho — After a weekend of violent protests across the country, hundreds of Idahoans took part in two protests Sunday, both on the steps of the statehouse and in downtown Boise.

In a time where frustration and anger can often boil over into violence, our community didn't let that happen. Treasure Valley residents protested peacefully. No arrests, minimal damage.

As the world watched other cities burn, Idaho watched as its citizens exercised their first amendment rights, peacefully.

Less than 24 hours later, flowers were placed on the steps of Idaho's Black History Museum in Julia Davis Park, but by who?

Regardless of who did this act of solidarity and kindness, its another sign of what a great community we all live in.

Flowers, along with a hand-written sign, were also left at the Abraham Lincoln statue, which sits just outside the museum.

That sign read "Ameria will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed it ourselves."

Unfortunately, that's not exactly what Lincoln said, but the gesture remains the same.

The quote could be referencing an 1838 political address by Lincoln in Illinois:

"At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide."