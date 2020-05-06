x
Feel good Friday: What makes Idaho so great?

Hear from fellow Idahoans about the reasons they think make the Gem State a great place to live.

BOISE, Idaho — After a week of nightly protests, COVID-19 updates, and a weather pattern that can't seem to make up its mind, The 208 decided it was time for a much needed 'Feel Good Friday' segment.

So we went to downtown Boise where for the first time in months, people were out and about, enjoying lunch on a newly-expanded 8th Street, now closed to drivers.

We set up a microphone and asked anyone willing to chat, what makes Idaho so great?

Check out the video to hear what they had to say.

