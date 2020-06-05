Emmett couple creates signpost as tribute to a lifetime of worldwide travel

Dave and Nancy Story found a unique way to pass the time during Idaho's stay-at-home order.

EMMETT, Idaho — Six weeks is a long time to be locked down at home, and by now, you may be running out of ways to keep yourself occupied.

These uncertain times can lead us to be more reflective, maybe by taking something from our history to help us get through the present.

That's exactly what happened to Dave and Nancy Story from Emmett.

"We were sitting here trying to figure out stuff to do to keep ourselves entertained," Dave said. "There are only so many movies you can watch, only so much yard work you can get done, so I said let's do a yard sign."

So for the last month, they've filled their hours of confinement by building an 11-foot tall token of travel and planted it in the front yard of their little log house.

The signpost features ten destinations that Dave, who spent more than two decades in the Navy, has either inhabited or visited.

At the very top, a reminder of his time in the service, an arrow pointing southwest towards Vietnam, nearly 7,800 miles away.

"I served in Vietnam back in the late 60s," he said.

Directly underneath that sits a guitar, an ode to his 21 years living in Nashville.

The third sign reads 'Tokyo,' followed by the Statue of Liberty and the Big Apple.

"The fifth sign down is a Chinese dragon representing Hong Kong," Dave said. "It's the biggest shopping mall on the planet. You can buy just about anything there."

Then there is a big piece of driftwood, representing Diego Garcia, a tiny island in the middle of the Indian Ocean, where Dave says he lived for a year.

Under that sits a shark-bitten surfboard, a reminder of his time in Hawai'i.

"The shark bite because surfers every once in a while get bitten by sharks," Dave said.

That is followed by an Australian crocodile.

"And then the fiddle for Weiser," which Dave says was made to honor the long-standing fiddle-festival held there every year.

"And then just a regular old piece of wood to represent Grass Valley, California where I grew up."

Dave says he still needs to put a compass on top and add another sign to the bottom: a hot air balloon pointing straight down to what now his home.