Early voting begins Monday in Ada, Canyon counties

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: This article was originally published by the Idaho Press.

The early voting period for the Nov. 2 election begins Monday. Voting stations will be open in Ada and Canyon counties.

Ada County voters can fill out and submit their ballots at Boise City Hall, the Ada County Elections office on Benjamin Lane in Boise, Meridian City Hall, as well as several mobile voting units. Mobile voting locations are available on the Ada County Elections website.

Unregistered Ada County voters may register at any of the voting locations by bringing a photo ID and proof of residence.

Canyon County voters can cast their ballots at the Caldwell Train Depot on Main Street.

Early voting in both counties is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, through Oct. 29.