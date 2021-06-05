Downtown Boise restaurant reopens after being closed for 8 months due to COVID-19

The owners of Juniper in downtown Boise credit the community's help, live savings, PPE funds and sales from their pizzeria for keeping them afloat for the few months

BOISE, Idaho — After safety and financial concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the owners of one popular Boise restaurant to close for more than eight months, the owners have decided to reopen their restaurant.



As the coronavirus pandemic forced some businesses in the Treasure Valley to close, the owners of Juniper were able to get by for eight months thanks in part to life savings, PPE funds and sales from their pizza shops, with the community's help.



Last August, the couple decided due to safety concerns for their employees and financial costs that staying open during the pandemic wasn't the best choice for their downtown Boise business, found off of 8th and Idaho streets.



Kacey Montgomery and Shannon Lincoln opened Juniper seven years ago and never could have predicted being left with no choice but to close their business.

For eight months, the couple struggled to brainstorm the safest ways to reopen, and at one point wondered if they ever would.



“So many people have reached out and said you know you're such an important part of my life, I met my wife there, I had my fortieth birthday party there, and that has been something really surprising to us," Lincoln said.

"They walk in the door and your so happy to see them, they're so happy to see you and it's great, it's just so great to be back open," Montgomery said.

With a reimagined menu, spaced-out seating, high-back booths and reduced capacity, Juniper is back open and the couple is hoping for good.



Juniper was able to bring some previous staff members back, but like many restaurants, they are hiring.



The 208 contacted the Downtown Boise Association to get a number on how many restaurants have temporarily closed. They could not provide a number, but of the restaurants that did close in downtown Boise, only four of them haven't reopened.

