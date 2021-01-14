Downtown Boise murals remind everyone that it's okay to reach out for help

Mural artist Bobby Gaytan kept the message simple. Just four words. The deeper inspiration, he said, is found in the details.

BOISE, Idaho — A nation in turmoil. The pandemic. Economic uncertainty. Isolation.

We could all use more inspiration these days, a moment, in our busy lives, to just feel better and there's one such reminder downtown Boise.

In an unexpected location, around the corner, in a small alley in downtown Boise, there's a reassuring message.

"The message, keeping your future alive is just that. Keep it going. There's more that comes. If you have a long day, there's another day. There's going to be more opportunity for you to make your day better, your future better. And it starts sometimes with small steps," Bobby Gaytan, a mural artist, said.

Mural artist Bobby Gaytan kept the message simple. Just four words. The deeper inspiration, he said, is found in the details.

"Just hey there's this little girl, this happy girl. There's hope. he has this little balloon staring back at her and winking at her saying hey, you got this. To me those little things as an artist I try to include very subtle, but hopefully making a big impact for people," Gaytan said.

His mural is one of four throughout downtown Boise.

All with empowering messages, a reminder, you are Loved and it's okay to ask for help.

"Every day is a new day. And every day is a new day to make something of your life, whatever it is. We have an opportunity to be fortunate to wake up and tell ourselves, you know what, there's a new day that I can make a change," Gaytan said.

Murals and window paintings, creative ways to reduce the stigma, to remind people that if they are struggling, someone is always there at the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and they can reach out anytime.

"If you just need somebody to talk to sometimes it's all we need. And for me to have that available in our community, it's a big deal. and I think, I just jumped on it as soon as I got the opportunity. I hope everyone who sees it feels the same way and feels like it brings a smile to them or anything positive in their day, even if they're just walking by and see it and smile. To me that's the goal," Gaytan said.