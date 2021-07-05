Custer County approves controversial air strip permit; owner says no changes coming

Property owner Mike Boren says the permit will allow their grass pasture to serve as an emergency landing zone and says no changes coming to the property.

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho — A conditional use permit for an airstrip has now been approved for the Boren Family property by the Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission. However, the property owner told The 208 that they don't anticipate building anything new on the pasture.

“I do not plan on building an airport in my home pasture. Never have planned on building one, don’t plan on any changes,” property owner Mike Boren said. “No lights, no concrete runway, no other improvement.”

Boren has been the center of controversy in Custer County. He said the grass pasture that he lands in will not be changing. But after applying for a conditional use permit for an airstrip, critics began raising questions about his intentions and consequences that could come with them. Boren explained that there is only one intention behind the permit.

“Last summer there was an accident on the highway by us and people were severely injured," he said. "Time was of the essence and Life Flight didn’t feel they could get close to them and ended up landing eight miles away when our pasture with no obstacles and really a good situation was right across the highway."

Getting a conditional use permit would allow Boren to get his grass pasture identified on the official record as an emergency landing spot for things like Life Flight or pilots needing an emergency landing.

“It just seemed like a good neighborly thing to do to try and make it clear to people that here was a place that you could land in an emergency. That’s all, that’s the only reason we got to this point,” Boren said.

During the permit process, critics raised other questions about the Boren property, like if additional buildings were built legally.

“That’s another thing that was a misconception, people thought that we’ve been doing all this building on our property illegally. We have three buildings that we have built, and they all are permitted by Custer County, they went through the building permit process. Not only that, they all conform to all state codes and guidelines,” Boren said.

Boren said the buildings, like his plane, are a part of his agricultural operation on the property. He fully acknowledges that he sometimes stores his plane inside with other equipment.

The Right to Farm Act and private property rights would allow Boren to use his pasture for take-off and landing.

“It’s not unique to me," Boren said. "It’s a common practice in Idaho and other agricultural states, particularly some of our surrounding states and Texas,"

Because of the large amount of public land in Custer County, Boren’s ranching operation is spread out across a few private properties that are not connected or border each other. He said, like other ranchers, his plane simplifies taking care of his operation.

“They are so spread out that you actually can’t get around to fix the 80 miles of fence that the elk are breaking down every day without having the access to aviation. Same with actually trying to find your cows sometimes," Boren said. "Trying to move them and you are missing five of them, you can find them by air pretty quickly, where it might take you ten days riding a horse."

Boren said claims about his negative environmental impact on the area were particularly disturbing to him. Over the years, he has invested significantly in ensuring he has a positive environmental impact on his properties.

The claims that he is spilling fuel into the river or otherwise harming the area where flies in and out of are simply untrue, according to Boren.

“We are all about being environmentally conscious and that is so important to us. I can only say that people that make those allegations just don’t know what they are talking about and I’d be happy to show them what we are doing,” Boren said.

Boren said he appreciates the recent conversations he has had with supporters and critics. For him, it has been a learning opportunity. He said his motivation remains the same - to be a good neighbor.

“I’ve been part of Custer County my whole life and I’ll be part of Custer County for the rest of my life. I learned all the good things in my life from people in Custer County, from the old neighbors that we had that kept me in line and showed me by example that you should be a good neighbor and you should work hard until the day you die,” Boren said.