208 Redial: Is it the menorah mobile or the mobile menorah?

BOISE, Idaho — As the sun sets across the Treasure Valley on Thursday evening, those of Jewish faith will be celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

The holiday celebrates a miracle that happened after the Jewish victory against the Maccabees, a group of rebel Jewish warriors who were driven out of Jerusalem. In the fight, the Jewish people were able to reclaim the Second Temple.

To celebrate their victory, they wanted to light the temple's ner tamid, an 'eternal light' that hangs in every synagogue, but only found enough oil for one night. The fire, supplied by a single night's worth of oil, ended up lasting eight days and is considered a miracle in the Jewish faith.

Hanukkah, which is also known as the Festival of the Lights, is marked by lighting one candle every night on the nine-branched menorah. The ninth candle, called the shamash or helper in Yiddish, is used to light the other eight.

In 2001, KTVB Reporter John Miller spoke with several Jewish students who found a creative way to take their menorah and share a universal message of peace and goodness on the road.

Editor's Note: This story originally aired on Dec. 12, 2001. Watch the video above to see the full story.