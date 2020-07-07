COVID-19 related hospitalizations continue to rise in Idaho, many under 50

St. Luke's Vice President of Medical Affairs says 75% of positive tests from last week were found in individuals under the age of 50.

BOISE, Idaho — When Idaho confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in March, the public was told that facial coverings were not necessary. However, as more research was conducted, the CDC found that wearing a mask is key in slowing the spread of the virus.

The numbers Idaho has seen in the last week, however, have not shown we are doing that.

In early June, Idaho was averaging around 30 new confirmed cases daily. Since last week, Idaho has ranged from 200 to 300 new cases everyday, with record numbers set state-wide over the Fourth of July weekend.

Now, Idaho is starting to see those numbers translate into hitting hospitals, while COVID-19 positive individuals are getting younger.

Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke's Vice President of Medical Affairs, said that 75% of positive COVID-19 cases were found in individuals under the age of 50.

Many of these patients have had to be hospitalized due to experiencing difficulty breathing, according to Kern.

"What we've seen over the last approximately week to two weeks is a 4 to 5 fold increase in the number of COVID patients that we have in the hospital," Kern said. "And that gives you pause."

Kern said he feels there is a statewide impression that only older and health compromised individuals are being hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. The data, however, shows otherwise.

"We just had a young person being admitted to our Boise campus who was very, very ill," Kern said. "It's concerning."

Hospitals in Idaho are now seeing an increase in the number of patients who need to be admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, according to Kern.

"Over the weekend, it was almost 400 a day in the state of Idaho being diagnosed with COVID," Kern said. "Early studies suggested about 20% of people will need to be admitted. It's probably south of that because we have more testing."

Kern said hospitals in Idaho could reach the point of admitting nearly 40 people to the hospital every day. Numbers like that would quickly fill hospital beds.

"We can hope that the numbers start to turn the corner because people stop spreading the virus," Kern said.

Idaho could be in for a punch in the gut if the spread of COVID-19 is not slowed.

"My own social media feed would suggest that people were barbecuing over the weekend with no care about COVID," Kern said. "I also know of a couple examples of very clear asymptomatic spread of the virus, meaning people spread the virus before they were truly showing symptoms."

In terms of healthcare, Kern said Idaho is in a better position now than when the first surge in positive cases appeared. He said hospitals are now better equipped with necessary equipment and the staff now has a better understanding of how to care for COVID-19 patients.

However, Kern believes we are in a worse position in terms of the public not taking necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

"If we were all barbecuing over the Fourth of July and had been exposed to the virus but didn't know we had it, then the explosion in the numbers over the next 10 days or so could be pretty significant," Kern said.

