Comparing early voter turnout in 2020 to 2016

With only eight days until Election Day, KTVB thought it may be encouraging to compare early voter turnout rates from 2016 to early voter turnout rates in 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — Remember when the excitement of an election used to fall on just one day- Election Day?

Eager Idahoans would hop in their cars, on their bikes or take off on-foot to cast their ballot for the next President of the United States.

This year, however, is anything but ordinary.

With absentee ballots, mail-in voting, and early voting, that excitement has lingered among anxious Idaho voters for nearly a month. Absentee ballots are still being sent in and early voting is happening now until Oct. 30.

Absentee Ballots

Ada County issued 143,667 absentee ballots for the 2020 general election, according to the Ada County Elections office.

In 2016, Ada County issued 26,968 absentee ballots, and in 2012, issued 32,557 ballots.

49,861 absentee ballots were issued in 2008.

More absentee ballots were requested this year in Ada County than the last three general elections combined.

70.5% of all absentee ballots requested have been returned so far.

Early Voting

So far, 28,269 people have voted early in Ada County, according to the Ada County Elections website.

In 2016, when only eight days remained until the general election, almost 31,000 people had voted early.

In 2012, 13,091 people had already voted with eight days until Election Day.