City of Eagle opens time capsule from 1990

The city's current and former mayors uncovered letters from students, old class pictures, VHS tapes, newspapers, and even old maps.

EAGLE, Idaho — In 2021, the City of Eagle turned 50 years old. Pioneers first settled in the area in 1881, but it wasn’t until October of 1970 when a committee was formed to declare Eagle an incorporated city.

In February of 1971, the Ada County Commission approved Eagle's status as a new city. Twenty years later in 1990 time capsule was buried outside the old City Hall, with the promise to be unearthed in 2021, when the city turns 50.

The current Mayor of Eagle, Jason Pierce, and the previous mayor during the capsule burial, Steve Guerber went through all the materials inside the vessel from thirty years ago.

They uncovered letters from students, old class pictures, VHS tapes, newspapers, and even old maps, among other items from 1990.

“This was really special because there were a lot of things in there that I hadn't thought about and you suddenly see people’s names and pictures and those kinds of things,” said Steve Guerber, who was the Mayor of Eagle from 1986 to 1994.

Guerber explained that most people had actually forgotten about the capsule. He said a former employee mentioned to him that he had been over to the Eagle Senior and Community Center, which was previously city hall, and noticed that the plaque should be opened in 2021.

For over an hour, dozens gathered to re-live the past and memories came flooding back, forcing those to evaluate how much the City of Eagle has evolved.

“It's fun to kind go back and walk Eagle State Street and remember all of the things that used to be there that aren't there anymore so lots of changes, lots of new growth and obviously lots of new people,” Guerber said.

Eagle is Idaho’s eleventh largest city and grows 4.9% every year. The highest population the city reached was in 2021, with almost 33,000 people. Considering the city’s growth, Guerber said many city goals that were set years ago have become a reality. Goals like keeping the rural feel, and keeping parks and open spaces a priority.

“We have history that comes along every day, it's personal to us but it's also great for the community to see how we've come forward even in thirty years,” Alana Dunn, the city’s preservation officer, told The 208.

Dunn emphasized the importance to hold on to history and said keeping an eye on the past is important for the journey into the future.

“You could just see how different it was in especially the kids' letters what they have done, what they are doing the types of clothes they are wearing, and its also neat to see things almost come full circle,” Dunn said.

Some items from the capsule will be on a temporary display inside a 1938 historical Catholic church near Eagle’s city hall. The vessel will be replaced with memorabilia from 2021 and reburied. In 2070, the vessel will be unearthed on Eagle's hundredth birthday.

“Overall if you see what we have accomplished today, everybody could be proud of that,” Guerber said.