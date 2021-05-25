A year after George Floyd, new organization works to improve equality in the Gem State

After the vigil in Boise for George Floyd, a new organization that focuses on equality and belonging in the Gem State was formed.

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of Idahoans came together for a vigil last June following the killing of George Floyd. Born at that moment was a new organization aimed at working to elevate belonging and equity in Idaho. Nearly a year later, Inclusive Idaho is continuing that fight in the Gem State.

“Our mission is to elevate inclusion for minoritized groups in Idaho through diversity, equity, and inclusion, our own programs, community engagement and social change,” said Whitney Mestelle, the co-founder and executive director of Inclusive Idaho.

Mestelle said the 2020 vigil marked a major event.

“The reason we started inclusive Idaho is because it was a moment and we wanted to create something that was bigger, and longer, and more sustainable than a single moment,” Mestelle said.

The truth, Mestelle said, is creating change on fronts like diversity, equity, and inclusion is very difficult. When events like the killing of George Floyd happen, there is oftentimes increased engagement with movements like Inclusive Idaho and the challenge is maintaining momentum for change.

“We see an uptick in engagement and it shows that we sort of live in this ebb and flow that folks pay attention and care when it is popular to do so. To bridge to actual, real, everyday tangible inclusion and safety, it has to be something we are committed to in the day to day even when it's hard, even when it's not popular. Even when you can’t post about it on Facebook and get 500 likes. It’s difficult for sure,” Mestelle said.

Mestelle explained that there were of course good things that came from the vigil a year ago and Inclusive Idaho has had the opportunity to work on other community events and projects since. Still, major progress towards inclusion, equity and diversity is still a challenge.

“I don't know that I or anyone else can really stack up a list of things that we can say like this, this, this like all these things that we're marching for we're seeing substantial difference in. Which is a little disheartening. I will admit, it is disheartening because it feels, it feels heavy in it, but it's also a big reminder that this is a marathon,” Mestelle said.

A major conversation stemming from the killing of George Floyd is police reform. Many cities across the U.S. looked inward at their departments and changes they could make.

“Certainly this was an extraordinary time and extraordinary event that caused us all to pause and reflect and really ask ourselves what can we do better and what can we do differently so that something like this does not happen in our community,” said Boise Police Deputy Chief Ron Winegar.

Winegar said the department consistently looks inward at policies and practices but the events in Minneapolis a year ago certainly lead to changes in Boise.

“We looked at and examined out policies and our procedures and we also listened to what our community members were saying and what was important to them,” Winegar said.

Last month, BPD announced a series of department changes that include the creation of a new training, education and development division, a ban on vascular holds except for in deadly force situations, as well as reinforced messaging for officers to be apolitical and neutral. The department said it will continue to look inward at other changes as well.

“We can always do better, and that is what we strive for. But, I am grateful for the work the men and women of the Boise Police Department have done every day in the past year, year and a half through some pretty challenging times,” Winegar said.

For Mestelle and Inclusive Idaho, challenging work to create tangible, systemic change continues. The vigil a year ago continues to serve as a moment of inspiration.

“Even in our frustration and in the difficult moments, it provided a lot of hope for us and it reminded me and so many other folks that look like me that even in a state where we are vastly the minority there are folks who are willing to show up when we ask. There are folks who are allies, there are folks that are willing to support our work and there are folks that will march arm in arm with us to get things done,” Mestelle said.