Centennial High students share the love with handwritten valentines for the entire school

Over 2,000 handwritten valentines now hang in the school's main hallway.

BOISE, Idaho — Valentine's Day.

Some say it's a made-up holiday to sell greeting cards. Others say it's a day meant to celebrate love.

Students at Centennial High School celebrate the latter.

Every year for the last five years, the school's student council group has made personalized, handwritten valentines for every student.

At last check, Centennial's enrollment tops 2,000.

Student council advisor Rebecca McWilliams says her students start working on those valentines as soon as they come back from Christmas break at the beginning of January.

She says it usually takes two to three weeks to make sure every single student is recognized.

This week, they began posting each valentine in the school's main hallway.

Ms. McWilliams says every year, the campus gets a kick out of trying to find their name.

Join 'The 208' conversation: