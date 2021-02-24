'KHAAAAANN!': Captain Kirk, aka William Shatner, visits an Idaho fair in 1968

When Captain Kirk boldly went to where no man has gone before, he probably wasn't thinking of the Western Idaho Fair.

BOISE, Idaho — It might have been highly illogical for Captain Kirk to leave the Enterprise to stop at the Western Idaho Fair in 1968, but KTVB was there to meet the leading man of one of TV's most influential shows.

When William Shatner visited the Western Idaho Fair in 1968, he spoke with KTVB and signed autographs for young Idahoans who dreamt of boldly going where no man has gone before. For locals, it was a stardate to remember. For Shatner, it was likely a different day, same ship.

KTVB's Doug Petcash boldly went to dark corners of the station's basement and found a few vintage photos of Shatner's visit to the City of Trees. He probably said he's an anchor, not an archaeologist while he was rummaging through the basement.

Shatner wasn't the only major celebrity to make an appearance alongside Channel 7's stable of stars at the fair.

Charles Lindbergh, the American aviator who flew non-stop from Paris to New York City for the first time, visited in 1927. Nearly 50 years later in 1976, Ronald Reagan and the Doobie Brothers stopped by. The Charlie Daniels Band appeared in 1984 and Muhammad Ali came to Idaho in 1985. Five years later, Johnny Cash made an appearance.

Some celebrity visitors, however, aren't always invited or expected: 'You've Got a Friend' singer Carole King dropped by the Gem State back in 2004 just to say hi and, of course, get a Pronto Pup.

Was going through the archives in the ⁦@KTVB⁩ basement and came across these gems of ⁦@WilliamShatner⁩ at the 1968 Western Idaho Fair pic.twitter.com/8nnRBGKhAx — Doug Petcash (@DougPetcashKTVB) February 23, 2021