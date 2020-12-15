'I think we could use all the happiness we can get': Capital High students spread kindness to community heroes

Students at Capital High School are writing thank you notes to community members who have made a positive impact on them during an especially difficult year.

BOISE, Idaho — Students at Capital High School in Boise are spreading more than holiday cheer this year: they're also spreading acts of kindness.

Every day this week, students are writing letters to people in our community, thanking them for making a positive impact in Boise this year.

On Monday, students are thanking businesses that support and sponsor Capital High activities, such as Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Les Schwab and Sophia's Greek Bistro.

Les Schwab supports Capital High students both in the classroom and on the court.

"Just kind of a fun way to get my classmates [and] all the students at Capital to get involved and say thank you and bring a little bit of holiday cheer because I think we could use all the happiness we can get during this time," student Gina Dudley said.

"The response that we've been getting from the businesses is really awesome and it's really cool to see their reaction," student Sadie McMichael said. "So it's been really fun."

After a long and difficult year in the City of Trees, the students want to remind the community of the core values they have been taught throughout their education.

"One of our core values is kindness, especially with all the blows that everybody has taken this year," Dudley said. "Bad news after bad news after bad news. One of our goals was like, okay, how can we accomplish something that makes our school happier, our community happier?"

Later in the week, students are planning to thank Treasure Valley healthcare workers for their sacrifices and dedication towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as first responders and residents of assisted living facilities.