Canyon County residents split on possible renewal of COVID-19 emergency declaration

BOISE, Idaho — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners issued an emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. After numerous extensions of that order, it is set to expire on Friday.

Some believe the order is no longer warranted and should be allowed to expire on Friday with no renewal, while others believe it is necessary to keep the declaration in place to remain eligible for COVID-19 federal relief money.

“The optics of continuing an emergency declaration, even though it's been a benign process and in fact does not mandate masks or anything like that, I think people are really wanting to get back to a state of normalcy,” Canyon County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek said.

Van Beek has received a lot of feedback from constituents regarding the expiration of the order and has noticed that many messages have a common theme.

“To go back to a sense of normalcy, absolutely," she said. "The emails I have from a citizen base only request to remove the emergency declaration. I have not received anything that says we want to keep this in place."

Van Beek previously voted no to extend the declaration through Friday, March 19 during a meeting on March 4. Canyon County Commissioners will meet this week to address extending the declaration beyond that.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue supports the extension of the COVID-19 emergency declaration. He feels not doing so is the wrong move as Canyon County continues to battle a very active pandemic situation.

“This thing’s not over," he explained. "We're not scientists, and even the scientists don’t know when this thing is going to end."

The Canyon County COVID-19 emergency declaration does not and has never mandated mask use, issued any health-related mandates, or ordered any closures or COVID-19-related limitations on any private business or people; it is simply to secure state and federal aid to address hardships the pandemic has created, according to Donahue.

“It’s unknown what happens from that point forward," he said. "What happens when we run out of masks and gloves and PPE equipment that would help [sanitize] our jail and things of that nature?"

There is also an argument against using new federal aid recently approved by President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

“I ran on a very conservative fiscal policy and the question has to be asked: Where is the money coming from?" Van Beek said. "Who is paying for this and what regulation and what strings are tied to the receipt of this federal funding?"

Donahue understands objections to the federal stimulus bill, but now that it has passed, and will be using taxpayer dollars regardless, he feels there is no reason to reject needed support.

“We’re paying for it and if this door closes and we can’t use it, how critical and tragic is that for the taxpayers of Canyon County?" he said. "You can pay for it, but because the Board of County Commissioners shut the door, you don’t get to use any of it."

Van Beek has empathy for those affected by COVID-19 over the last year but is also listening to the people of Canyon County.

“I listen to what my constituents say, I know where I’m driven," she said. "I don’t have a desire to undermine, I have a desire to fulfill my oath of office to the very best job I can for the citizens that put me here and that’s my goal every day."

Donahue feels the declaration needs to be extended simply so Canyon County can receive the federal assistance available to it.

“That is illogical at the very minimum,” Donahue said. “And then there are all kinds of unknowns. We don’t know what we are going to need. We don’t know what we are going to have to put in place to keep county government running.”