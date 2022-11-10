Looking at Idaho campaign finance reports one month ahead of election day

Analyzing what major statewide races look like in terms of donors and dollars four weeks ahead of the general election.

BOISE, Idaho — One month out from election day in Idaho, millions of dollars are flowing into political campaigns. Across all Idaho races since Sept. 1, 6,721 donors have given $2,803,584 to 222 candidates and 114 PACs.

Looking back a year to Oct. 12, 2021, 35,392 donors have given $26,630,475 to 755 candidates and 206 PACs, about $18 million was just for candidates.

What do major statewide races look like in terms of donors and dollars? Below are some basic insights to donations and donors for some of the top races in Idaho.

Editor's note: Data below is according to official state records as of noon on Oct. 11, 2022:

Race For Governor

Governor Brad Little:

Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022: 3,256 donors gave $2,544,848

Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022: 356 donors gave $161,527

Stephen Heidt:

Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022: 31 donors gave $23,832

Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022: 10 donors gave $4,158

Ammon Bundy:

Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022: 1,302 donors gave $505,138

Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022: 627 donors gave $86,527

Little far and away has more donors and dollars than his opponents combined, which is no surprise for the incumbent governor.

Maybe the most talked about race this election season is the battle to be Idaho’s next attorney general. Top candidates Republican Raul Labrador and Democrat Tom Arkoosh have exchanged verbal barbs in recent weeks on major topics like abortion, the role of the AG, and thoughts on the Idaho Legislature. The increased attention appears to have increased financial contributions.

Race For Attorney General

Republican Raul Labrador:

Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022: 709 donors gave $874,125

Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022: 159 donors gave $136,619

Democrat Tom Arkoosh:

Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022: 762 donors gave $283,406

Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022: 318 donors gave $87,001

Arkoosh is seeing more individual people donating to his campaign, but Labrador is seeing a significantly higher contribution marks. Do more dollars or donors lead to an election victory? Time will tell this cycle.

Party wise, Democrats are seeing more activity in terms of individual donors since Sept. 1, but Idaho Republicans are receiving far more money from donors.

Overall party contributions from Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022:

DEMS: 1,844 donors gave $434,853 to 64 candidates

GOP: 1,566 donors gave $964,428 to 133 candidates

Looking back about a year on the same question:

Overall party contributions from Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022:

GOP: 22,801 donors gave $21,090,286 to 692 candidates

DEMS: 11,020 donors gave $4,892,032 to 137 candidates