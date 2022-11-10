Looking at Idaho campaign finance reports one month ahead of election day

BOISE, Idaho — One month out from election day in Idaho, millions of dollars are flowing into political campaigns. Across all Idaho races since Sept. 1, 6,721 donors have given $2,803,584 to 222 candidates and 114 PACs.
Looking back a year to Oct. 12, 2021, 35,392 donors have given $26,630,475 to 755 candidates and 206 PACs, about $18 million was just for candidates.
What do major statewide races look like in terms of donors and dollars? Below are some basic insights to donations and donors for some of the top races in Idaho.
Editor's note: Data below is according to official state records as of noon on Oct. 11, 2022:
Race For Governor
Governor Brad Little:
Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022: 3,256 donors gave $2,544,848
Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022: 356 donors gave $161,527
Stephen Heidt:
Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022: 31 donors gave $23,832
Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022: 10 donors gave $4,158
Ammon Bundy:
Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022: 1,302 donors gave $505,138
Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022: 627 donors gave $86,527
Little far and away has more donors and dollars than his opponents combined, which is no surprise for the incumbent governor.
Maybe the most talked about race this election season is the battle to be Idaho’s next attorney general. Top candidates Republican Raul Labrador and Democrat Tom Arkoosh have exchanged verbal barbs in recent weeks on major topics like abortion, the role of the AG, and thoughts on the Idaho Legislature. The increased attention appears to have increased financial contributions.
Race For Attorney General
Republican Raul Labrador:
Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022: 709 donors gave $874,125
Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022: 159 donors gave $136,619
Democrat Tom Arkoosh:
Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022: 762 donors gave $283,406
Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022: 318 donors gave $87,001
Arkoosh is seeing more individual people donating to his campaign, but Labrador is seeing a significantly higher contribution marks. Do more dollars or donors lead to an election victory? Time will tell this cycle.
Party wise, Democrats are seeing more activity in terms of individual donors since Sept. 1, but Idaho Republicans are receiving far more money from donors.
Overall party contributions from Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022:
DEMS: 1,844 donors gave $434,853 to 64 candidates
GOP: 1,566 donors gave $964,428 to 133 candidates
Looking back about a year on the same question:
Overall party contributions from Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 11, 2022:
GOP: 22,801 donors gave $21,090,286 to 692 candidates
DEMS: 11,020 donors gave $4,892,032 to 137 candidates
Join 'The 208' conversation:
- Text us at (208) 321-5614
- E-mail us at the208@ktvb.com
- Join our The 208 Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/the208KTVB/
- Follow us on Twitter: @the208KTVB or tweet #the208 and #SoIdaho
- Follow us on Instagram: @the208KTVB
- Bookmark our landing page: /the-208
- Still reading this list? We're on YouTube, too:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.