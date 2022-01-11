Caldwell Meals on Wheels dips into rainy day fund to keep 7-day services

Demand for Meals on Wheels' services have increased. The local funding agency can no longer afford weekend meals throughout southwest Idaho.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Seniors in southwest Idaho who rely on 'Meals on Wheels' may not see another weekend meal until the next fiscal year on July 1, according to Caldwell Meals on Wheels Program Coordinator Julie Warwick.

The Area 3 Senior Services Agency (A3SSA) allocated federal funds to local Meals on Wheels programs throughout southwest Idaho; under increasing demand, the agency notified local programs they can no longer fund weekend meals, Warwick said.

"They told us around the first of September or so," Warwick said. "I feel terrible. I feel terrible that we know there are seniors out there struggling and we're making them fend for themselves. They’re having peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on Saturday and Sunday. That's not right. They need a hot and nutritious meal."

Warwick is dipping into rainy day funds - with the approval of the board of directors - to bridge the gap and continue providing meals seven days a week. She made this promise to self-fund weekend meals until the next fiscal year.

"That's gonna cost us to do that $22,000," Warwick said. "But I knew that would be a real problem for a lot of our folks."

To qualify for Meals on Wheels, you have to be at least 60 years old and be homebound - often unable to drive a car - without the capacity to cook and prepare your own daily meals, Warwick said.

The Caldwell program serves 150 people in total; however, 120 of them rely on meals seven days a week. Roughly 80 people would not receive weekend meals had Warwick not bridged the gap with local money; Medicaid covers the cost of meals for some folks and they will not be impacted, according to Warwick.

For those who are impacted, the daily meal is a necessity.

"This is a godsend, it really is," 82-year-old Pat Peterson said. "I count on it. That's my main meal."

Peterson lives alone and has relied on Meals on Wheels for six years. She does not drive anymore. Friends help Peterson get to the grocery store and church when she does go out.

She is thankful for the extra effort Caldwell Meals on Wheels has put in to ensure meals every day of the week. However, the reality that this may not last through next June concerns her.

"I'd be up a creek, I really would," Peterson said.

A3SSA oversees Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley and Washington counties. This adjustment of funds impacts Meals on Wheels programs within their jurisdiction.

It is unclear to what degree this has impacted Meals on Wheels Metro Boise. KTVB left a message, voicemail, and an email with the organization.