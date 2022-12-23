Caldwell Christmas blood drive volunteer organizer hangs it up after 55 years

Carole Munn moved to Caldwell in 1962. She notably organized the Caldwell American Red Cross Christmas Eve Blood Drive for more than 4 decades.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Carole Munn, 89, organized her last blood drive for the American Red Cross Friday at the Church of Christ in Caldwell.

Munn volunteered 55 years total with the Red Cross. Her popular Christmas Eve blood drives spanned four decades. The Christmas Eve drive landed on Dec. 23 this year to avoid conflicts with weekend schedules.

Munn organized more than 300 drives in total to collect roughly 30,000 blood donations, according to Red Cross Regional Communications Director Matt Ochsner. One donation can provide life-saving blood to up to three people, according to Red Cross Drive Lead Nurse Kellee McGee.

McGee has worked alongside Munn for 22 years. Munn’s Christmas Eve drive always met or exceeded the set goal, according to McGee.

"I always plan to be here. It's my favorite blood drive of the whole year," McGee said. "It's just so much fun. Everyone is in a good mood. Everyone is happy. Carole [Munn] is obviously amazing. We love her so much. She's just dedicated her whole life to this. It's just so much fun to work with her and be with her."

Munn moved to Caldwell in 1962 after spending her life in big cities including Chicago.

"It was the end of the Earth for me," Munn said. "I didn't know if I was going to survive."

Munn's late husband, Monte, worked while she raised their child at home. To stay busy, Munn began volunteering with the Red Cross on the recommendation of a friend.

"I loved every second of it," Munn said. "Time flies when you're having fun. I can't believe it's been 55 years."

Munn changed how the blood drives operate. She aimed to build a community aspect.

Munn was an early adopter of appointment-based drives. The goal was to build a network of repeat donors. Munn's drives all served a full lunch as well.

"The donors need a good lunch. They were always here at lunch hour," Munn said. "I don't think there are many that do that besides mine."

Donors at Munn's last drive specifically stacked up appointments with friends and family so they could enjoy lunch together afterward. This was a common occurrence over the years, Munn said.

Some donors have been attending Munn's drives for decades.

"They called me to give blood in Nampa, but I chose to come here because it's Carole's last day," 40-year blood donor Lillian Pierce said. "She makes a Merry Christmas for us."

Munn expects to make an appearance at future drives; however, her days in charge are over.

"What's next for me? Well, I'm 89 years old, so who know what is next for me. I will be a little involved with this," Munn said. "They all have been good friends. They are my second family."