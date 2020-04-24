Boise's parks and trails go silent and empty as Idahoans stay safe at home

BOISE, Idaho — In what seems like the fifth year of the coronavirus pandemic, many Idahoans have decided to follow Governor Brad Little's stay-at-home order to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
However, with most people at home, the City of Tree's streets, parks, and trails have become empty, quiet, almost eerie.
To capture the emptiness of downtown Boise, the Boise River, and Boise Foothills, KTVB sent a photography crew with a drone to find a new way to document what life has been like these last five weeks.
The video above brings you a new way of seeing the impact the pandemic has had on what used to be bustling hotspots in the Treasure Valley.
