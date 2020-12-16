Boise woman who memorializes Idahoans who have died from COVID-19 adds over 250 flags in December

The Idaho Historical Society has reached out to her to ask if they could have the flags once this pandemic is over.

BOISE, Idaho — Cindy Pollock and her mother-in-law have been planting little orange flags in her front yard for every Idahoan who has died from the coronavirus pandemic.

KTVB last spoke to her on Dec. 1, when 937 flags dotted her yard. Since then, she has added 265 with 23 planted on Tuesday morning alone.

When Pollock first began the display, she just bought 1,200 and she now has 1,202 flags in her yard.

She said she's going to keep going with this personal project, despite the ominous prediction of a dark winter when it comes to coronavirus-related deaths. Pollock explained that there are days when it might be overwhelming to think of the lives lost but she feels this is necessary.

"I think part of it is, too, and I'm realizing it's hard when we're in the midst of this to realize that we're living through some historical time that in the future, you know, that we will look back on and be able to kind of realize and say, 'Oh my gosh, how did we do that?' and this helps me live more in that moment," she said.

Speaking of marking history, the Idaho Historical Society has reached out to her to ask if they could have the flags once this pandemic is over.

The personal project has become a pricey endeavor too. She just bought another bundle of 700 flags for $70. But she just went through 265 in two weeks and could be in for another purchase before too long.