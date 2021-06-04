Boise woman focuses on love after enduring tragedy, uses billboards to spread message

With simple "LOVE" billboards in Boise, she hopes others will think of their stories of love when they see the signs.

BOISE, Idaho — After a year of seemingly endless waves of loss and crises, a Boise woman is using billboards to remind people of the simple message and value of love.

The woman, who requested that she remain anonymous so others don't think of her story when they see the sign, endured tragedy and loss but still focuses on love.

She said her husband was murdered more than two decades ago, leaving her to raise her twin daughters alone. She also lost her brother to suicide.

Despite the pain and grief, she has never lost sight of the positive pieces of life and what makes it memorable: love.

With her simple "LOVE" billboards, she hopes that people will think of their own stories of love when they see them and how we all sometimes need a simple, straightforward reminder to love others.