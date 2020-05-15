Boise State professor studies dust devils in Oregon to learn about Mars' climate

"That specific effort has never been done before, to actually get into the inner working of the dust devil in a way that other groups have never tried."

BOISE, Idaho — For the last couple of years, a group of Boise State University scientists regularly drive more than 200 miles to the Alvord Desert, a dry lake bed in southeastern Oregon, chasing down dust devils. But why?

"Nobody's really studied them in the ways we are trying to study them right now," said Boise State associate professor Brian Jackson. "What we'd really like to know is how do the physical properties of a dust devil relate to the amount of dust they can lift."

On Earth, Jackson says dust devils may play a small part in our regional air quality. However, nearly 800,000,000 miles away on Mars, dust and the devils that scatter the Martian deserts carry a much larger role when it comes to climate.

"The Martian atmosphere is much, much thinner than the Earth's atmosphere, it's like 1% the same atmospheric density," Jackson said, "and so putting a little bit of dust into the atmosphere on Mars actually can heat the atmosphere quite a lot."

On an average day, Jackson says there are hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions of dust devils that whip up on Mars.

He and his team are hoping the information they gather from the interior pressure and temperature of dust devils in the Alvord Desert, as well as the dust that actually sticks to their sticky notes and the use of drones, will eventually turn into guidance for when the U.S. travels to Mars.

"That specific effort has never been done before, to actually get into the inner working of the dust devil in a way that other groups have never tried," he said. "Until dust devils were discovered on Mars in the 80s, they were a little bit of a novelty, but when they were discovered on Mars, suddenly there was this much broader relevance and so people began studying them."

"Dust on Mars actually has some toxic chemicals in it and so as we think about human exploration of mars we need to be thinking about how to mitigate the effects of dust and dust devils is an important source of dust on Mars," he said, "so we really need to be thinking about those kinds of processes when we're thinking about human exploration of Mars."

NASA is planning to launch the next Mars rover this summer, known as Perseverance. NASA's mission to Mars is planned for 2034, where it plans to incorporate drones.

Jackson said it will have instruments suited to study dust devils and they will have access to that data to use for their project. He will also soon add another planet to his research. He was recently named the lead author of a new study of dust devils on Titan, one of Saturn's moons.