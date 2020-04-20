Boise State expert answers questions about coronavirus antibody testing in Idaho

Dr. Ken Cornell researches biochemistry at Boise State University and explains that antibody tests have value, it's just important to understand what that is.

BOISE, Idaho — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there are a lot of questions about testing for coronavirus antibodies on a large scale, like what will it accomplish?

Dr. Ken Cornell researches biochemistry and pursues research in antibiotics at Boise State University and explained that antibody testing does have value - but the community just needs to understand what the tests can show.

“Antibody testing for coronavirus is going to be most valuable in looking at how much of the population was actually exposed. Patients who don't show clinical signs of disease, they may have circulating antibodies, that would tell you that they were exposed,” Cornell said.

That information is helpful for medical experts as they can get a snapshot of what spread of coronavirus looks like.

A concern of antibody testing is that it could show false positives. The fear is if someone has antibodies for other coronaviruses like MERS or SARS.

“Turns out that doesn't look like that's the case,” Cornell said.

Questions have also been asked about accuracy. Some antibody tests, for example, are 96% accurate, some are 99.9% accurate. But is 96% compared to 99% a major issue?

“No,” Dr. Cornell says. “Those are not a world apart. From my perspective, both of those are pretty similar and actually remarkably good considering that we're going after something that we've only known about for a few months."

When talking about the ‘why’ behind testing, Dr. Cornell said it helps bring more data insights that health officials and local leaders can use when making decisions.

“If we see that we have a very large number of the population that has a positive antibody response, that means that they mounted enough of an immune response that they will have these circulating antibodies around,” Cornell said.

That allows leaders to determine where in the pandemic the state is in.

“We can be more secure that we're past the worst of the pandemic,” Cornell said.