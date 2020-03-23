Boise seniors spend time in quarantine playing 'Hungry Hungry Hippos'

A group of seniors at a retirement home in Boise decided to have a little fun while in quarantine.

BOISE, Idaho — An ode to the popular 1980's board game "Hungry Hungry Hippo." The objective? To collect as many marbles as possible with their hippo. Only in this case, the hippo is a broom shaft duct-taped to a cardboard box.

The marbles replaced with rolls of toilet paper and water bottles, commodities that are often hard to come by these days.

So on this particular day, regular residents donned their superhero-esque personalities, turning into "Rambo Ralph," "Amber the Annihilator," "Randy Macho Man," "Kathy Warrior Princess" and "Bill the Terminator," and fought for supplies.

Brittany Foster, the community relations director for Regence Columbia Village, shared the video on Facebook. She said she saw a similar video on social media and wanted to try it with some of the residents at Regence.

"I thought it’d be funny to play with toilet paper and water bottles to bring a little humor to everything going on and hopefully make people laugh," Foster said. "You just have to find the humor and you can make the best out of being in quarantine."

While Foster says everyone involved had a great time, the activity had a deeper meaning.

"A not so subtle hint to hoarders that everyone needs supplies especially senior living communities like ours where their health depends us having the medical and general living supplies necessary," she said.